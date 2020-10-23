Calif. Pot Co. Can't Score Early Win In Rival's Licensing Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday rejected a cannabis company's bid for an early win in a rival's lawsuit seeking to nix its dispensary application with the city of Pasadena, saying during a hearing Friday that the company makes factual arguments inappropriate for a judgment on the pleadings. Harvest of Pasadena LLC was named a real party of interest in SweetFlower Pasadena LLC's March complaint against the city of Pasadena that argued city staff applied a "tortured, nonsensical interpretation" of the city's cannabis ordinance that resulted in SweetFlower's application being denied while Harvest's was approved. Harvest argued in its motion that SweetFlower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS