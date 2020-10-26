Pfizer Pushes 2nd Circ. To Ditch Patients' Lipitor Claims

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. is asking the Second Circuit not to revive claims by a group of patients alleging its cholesterol drug Lipitor gave them Type 2 diabetes, saying federal preemption and the statute of limitations put the patients in an "inescapable" dilemma. In a 60-page brief filed Friday, the drug company slammed the appeal bid by the 24 plaintiffs, led by Barbara Gayle, saying the district court was correct in finding that any of their post-2012 claims are barred because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an updated label, while any claims before 2016 fall outside New York's three-year statute of...

