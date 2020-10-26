Hanover Fights Bid To Move Fraud Row To Bankruptcy Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Hanover Insurance Co. urged a Missouri judge Friday not to dismiss its $5 million transfer fraud suit against First Midwest Bank of Poplar Bluff or transfer it to bankruptcy court, saying the scheme between the bank and a construction company occurred before a related bankruptcy was filed. Hanover Insurance sued First Midwest Bank in September for its alleged role in Harding Enterprises, Greggory Harding and Dawn Harding's "scheme to hinder, delay and defraud Hanover," the insurance company said in its Friday filing. In September, First Midwest Bank asked a Missouri judge to dismiss the suit and remove the case from district court...

