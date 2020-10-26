Indiana AG Says He's Being Overbilled In Discipline Fight

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill has told the state's Supreme Court that the attorney disciplinary commission is asking for too much money in reimbursed expenses related to a disciplinary case stemming from sexual misconduct allegations against him. Indiana's disciplinary commission said in September that Hill should shell out about $57,000 for expenses, consisting of around $49,000 for hearing officer Myra Selby of Ice Miller LLP and $8,000 for other matters, including witness appearances. Hill countered on Oct. 19, saying that he should only have to pay around $17,000 in expenses and that the disciplinary commission overstated the amount he should owe....

