Fintech Giant Ant's Record-Smashing IPO Set To Exceed $34B

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Chinese digital finance giant Ant Group said Monday it expects to raise more than $34 billion through a potentially record-setting initial public offering on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, guided by five law firms. Hangzhou-based Ant plans to offer 1.67 billion shares apiece in Shanghai and Hong Kong at respective prices of 68.80 yuan ($10.25) and HK$80 ($10.32), according to filings with both exchanges. The IPO would raise more than $17.1 billion on each venue, or nearly $34.4 billion total for Ant, an Alibaba affiliate that owns the popular Alipay digital payment platform. If it prices as expected, Ant's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS