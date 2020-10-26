Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Back Virus Funds For Alaska Native Cos. At High Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court ruling that Alaska Native corporations can't claim part of $8 billion for tribal governments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the lower court misread language meant to include ANCs in the funding.

In a petition Friday, Mnuchin asked the high court to consider a D.C. Circuit panel's September decision that reversed a federal judge's ruling that ANCs were eligible for the funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, following another petition filed earlier last week by several of the companies and two associations.

The secretary...

