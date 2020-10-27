Second Thoughts Can't Get City Worker Out Of FLSA Deal

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court ruled Friday that a city employee can't back out of a wage-and-hour settlement negotiated by his attorney over email, even though the court had not yet approved the deal. In an order granting Bullhead City's motion to enforce the settlement, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa found that one side can't withdraw a Fair Labor Standards Act settlement agreement during the gap between when the settlement is reached and a court reviews it. "The requirement to review agreements aims to promote fairness, not to let parties escape legally enforceable promises," Judge Humetewa wrote. "A promise to settle would...

