Kirkland-Led Thoma Bravo Raises $22.8B For 3 Funds

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced Monday that it has landed more than $22.8 billion for three of its funds, including its largest ever flagship fund, to continue investing in software and technology businesses. Thoma Bravo said in a news release that it secured $17.8 billion for Thoma Bravo Fund XIV, $3.9 billion for Thoma Bravo Discover Fund III and $1.1 billion for Thoma Bravo Explore Fund. The investment company said that the fund closings, which all hit their hard limits, bring its total assets under management to $70 billion. Thoma Bravo founder and managing...

