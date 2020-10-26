Mass. Cannabis Workers Focus On State Law In Union Push

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The majority of workers at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Franklin, Massachusetts, aren't eligible to unionize under federal law, a National Labor Relations Board official said, setting the stage for them to potentially organize under a Bay State statute that covers agricultural workers. In his decision Friday, Paul J. Murphy, the acting regional director for Region 1 of the National Labor Relations Board, dismissed the petition from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 1445, AFL-CIO, CLC looking to represent a unit of about 189 workers at the Franklin facility operated by New England Treatment Access LLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS