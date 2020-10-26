South Korean Firm Sues Commerce Over Wind Tower Duties

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A South Korean wind construction company hit the U.S. Department of Commerce with allegations that the agency miscalculated the dumping tariffs it issued against the firm's wind tower products. Dongkuk S&C Co. Ltd. pressed the U.S. Court of International Trade in a suit Friday to remand the 5.41% dumping tariffs Commerce issued against the company's wind towers, saying Commerce used incorrect cost data while it was calculating DKSC's final dumping margins. "Commerce's final determination in its anti-dumping duty investigation is unsupported by substantial record evidence and is otherwise not in accordance with law," DKSC said. Representatives for Commerce and DKSC didn't immediately...

