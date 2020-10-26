Idaho Utility Not Negligent In 50,000-Acre Wildfire, Jury Says

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- An Idaho utility was not responsible for igniting a fall 2012 wildfire that burned 50,000 acres and cost the U.S. government nearly $18 million in firefighting costs and other damages, a federal jury decided Friday. The jury in Moscow, Idaho, found after a roughly seven-day trial that Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative was not negligent in maintaining an ice factory's industrial power connection. A U.S. Forest Service investigator said the connection line caused an arc that ignited the September 2012 wildfire known as the Sheep Fire. After finding ICLP not negligent, the jury was not required to answer any further...

