Consumers Can't Add Execs To $150M Insurance Scam Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Monday that consumers cannot add three current and former executives as defendants in an amended class action complaint alleging Florida health carrier Health Insurance Innovations Inc. engaged in a $150 million scam to get them to buy shoddy insurance policies. Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said in his five-page order that the consumers' push to add Health Insurance Innovations' current President and CEO Gavin Southwell, former CFO Michael Hershberger, and former President and CEO Patrick McNamee as individual defendants carried significant implications, including about notice and discovery procedures meant to safeguard defendants. "Plaintiffs have...

