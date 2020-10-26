Compliance Hurdles For UK Cannabis Investors

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- As foreseen by many investors, since Canada elected to legalize adult personal possession, sharing and cultivation of recreational cannabis in October 2018, the Canadian cannabis industry has thrived, with various market forecasts indicating that it could be worth between $4.9 billion and $8.7 billion Canadian dollars (£2.8 billion to £5 billion, or $3.7 billion to $6.5 billion) annually from 2021. Some predict the market size will be worth CA$97.35 billion (£56 billion or $74 billion) by 2026. In the U.S. there is said to have been a meteoric rise in cannabis special-purpose acquisition company initial public offerings providing private marijuana and...

