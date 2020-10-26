Legal News Co. Says Firm Steals Stories Hot Off The Presses

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Personal injury law news outlet The Legal Advocate has sued the Steinfeld Law Firm in New York federal court for allegedly ripping off stories and posting them on its own news site, i Legal News, to drum up business for the firm. The Legal Advocate, which publishes news stories about car crashes with a focus on personal injury law, says in its complaint that i Legal News routinely copies and plagiarizes its stories and uses them to showcase California attorney Patrick Steinfeld's personal injury law firm, which owns i Legal News. The Legal Advocate says that it ran a sting operation,...

