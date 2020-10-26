Davis Polk Partners Must Face Black Atty's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that a Black former associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP can proceed with his lawsuit alleging three partners at the firm fired him because he complained about racial discrimination that he faced in the office, while dismissing many of the attorney's other racial bias claims. In an opinion filed Saturday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods largely said former Davis Polk associate Kaloma Cardwell did not present enough evidence to support most of his bias suit against the firm and individual partners. But the judge pointed out that the fact that three partners at...

