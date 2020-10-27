Insurers Paying Over 3 Times More For Anesthesia, GAO Says

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office said in a report Monday that private insurers are paying over three times more than Medicare for anesthesia services, likely due to anesthesia providers' stronger negotiating position propelled by market factors. The agency said it reviewed various studies that found private insurance payments for services provided by anesthesiologists were almost triple the payments from Medicare. Researchers from Yale University found the payments from private insurers were 3.67 higher in 2015, while the American Society of Anesthesiologists found the payments were 3.46 higher in 2019. According to the GAO, the findings mark an increase in private insurance payments...

