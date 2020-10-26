Guatemalan Tells Justices 2-Part Notices Conflict With Law

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Guatemalan man who is seeking to stay in the U.S. slammed the Trump administration's contention that a deportation notice can be two documents, telling the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that the government's interpretation conflicts with the law. Agusto Niz-Chavez, who has three U.S. citizen children, said the administration has failed to explain why federal law says that undocumented immigrants must be given "a notice to appear" for a deportation hearing, if the statute only requires the government to give them notice. The federal government, the Board of Immigration Appeals and the Supreme Court have historically recognized that a notice...

