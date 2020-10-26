Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva, Cooper Slam Bid To Send IUD Defect Suits To Calif. MDL

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals and the Cooper Companies Inc. are urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to toss out a bid to consolidate suits over alleged defects in the ParaGard IUD and send them to an MDL in California federal court, saying discovery in each of the cases would be far too individualized for an MDL to provide any efficiency or cost savings.

In a response filed Friday, the companies said manufacturing defects alleged by plaintiffs in the various suits would require discovery of particular manufacturing lots, and allegations that their physicians wouldn't have prescribed the device if they'd known would require...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!