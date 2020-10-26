Teva, Cooper Slam Bid To Send IUD Defect Suits To Calif. MDL

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals and the Cooper Companies Inc. are urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to toss out a bid to consolidate suits over alleged defects in the ParaGard IUD and send them to an MDL in California federal court, saying discovery in each of the cases would be far too individualized for an MDL to provide any efficiency or cost savings. In a response filed Friday, the companies said manufacturing defects alleged by plaintiffs in the various suits would require discovery of particular manufacturing lots, and allegations that their physicians wouldn't have prescribed the device if they'd known would require...

