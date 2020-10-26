1st Circ. Judge Juan Torruella Dead At 87

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- First Circuit Judge Juan R. Torruella, a Puerto Rico native who spent more than four decades on the federal bench, has died at age 87, the court confirmed Monday. The first and only Hispanic to serve on the First Circuit, the longtime jurist's passing creates the only vacancy at the circuit court level. Despite having appointed nearly one-third of the nation's federal appellate judges, President Donald Trump has not made an appointment to the First Circuit during his term Judge Torruella spent more than a decade as a federal judge in Puerto Rico after being appointed by President Gerald Ford. He...

