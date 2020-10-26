Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Houston Settles DOJ's 'Egregious' Firehouse Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The city of Houston will shell out $275,000 to wrap up a suit claiming male firefighters befouled female colleagues' living space with trash and sexist graffiti as part of an effort to keep their station exclusively male, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

The DOJ and Houston filed a proposed consent decree that would resolve a suit the DOJ filed in Texas federal court against Houston in February 2018 over allegations of sexual discrimination from Jane Draycott and Paula Keyes, who both worked at a specialized Houston Fire Department unit for airport emergencies.

Draycott, the first to level formal complaints,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!