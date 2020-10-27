Calif. Pot Testing Lab Says Mayor Sought Bribe For Permit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The mayor of a Los Angeles suburb sought a $350,000 bribe in exchange for a cannabis testing lab permit and conspired with city officials to reject the would-be owner's application when he didn't play ball, according to a suit in California state court. Jose Mendoza said in a civil racketeering suit filed Friday that Maywood, California, city council members and zoning officials arbitrarily denied his permit application and falsely accused him of intimidating neighboring businesses into voicing approval for his project. The permit denial came after city officials tried to gin up opposition among neighboring businesses by mischaracterizing Mendoza's business, LA...

