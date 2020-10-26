New EEOC Plan Cedes Enforcement Turf, Commissioner Says

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday it will hold a meeting the day before the presidential election on a proposal that a Democratic commissioner said will undercut the workplace bias watchdog's independence and surrender some of its enforcement authority to other agencies. The topic of the public meeting slated for Nov. 2 will be a new interagency cooperation agreement, called a Memorandum of Understanding, between the EEOC, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Justice, the commission said. While EEOC spokesperson Kimberly Smith-Brown said the agency won't be divulging details on the document before next week's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS