Law Firm Gave Council Too Much Leeway, Developer Says

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 3:20 PM GMT) -- A British property developer suing Howard Kennedy LLP for more than £12 million ($15.6 million) said the law firm brokered an agreement that gave a regional council "excessive discretion" to pull out of a deal to build hundreds of homes in southern England. Karis Development Ltd. and Karis Southern Housing Projects Ltd., its special purpose vehicle, say in their Oct. 22 filing that they did not understand the terms and effect of a conditional sale agreement inked between the parties as part of the development deal, adding that "had they done so, they would not have agreed to them." Karis says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS