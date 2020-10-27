Feds Beat Groups' Challenge Of Bush-Era Mining Rules

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management beat a decadelong suit challenging Bush administration rules that relaxed mining claim restrictions on public lands after a D.C. federal court ruled that the regulations comply with federal mining and environmental law. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras granted the federal agencies' bid for summary judgment Monday against a suit brought by Earthworks, High Country Citizens' Alliance, Great Basin Resource Watch, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and Western Shoshone Defense Project. The ruling shut down the groups' claims that the two President George W. Bush-era rules violated the General Mining Law...

