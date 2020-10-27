$2.2M Deal Struck To End Law Firm Suit By Ch. 7 Trustee

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee of a bankrupt Puerto Rican law firm is asking a federal judge to dismiss her mismanagement claims against the firm's former directors and officers, saying the parties and their insurers have reached a $2.2 million settlement. Trustee Noreen Wiscovitch-Rentas, the former directors of Fiddler Gonzalez & Rodríguez and the firm's insurance carriers filed a joint motion Monday to dismiss Wiscovitch-Rentas' suit in accordance with the settlement approved by the bankruptcy court last month. San Juan-based Fiddler Gonzalez declared bankruptcy in May 2017 with about $4.5 million in debt, and Wiscovitch-Rentas was appointed Chapter 7 trustee. In May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS