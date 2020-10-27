Commerce Hits Chinese Walk-Behind Mowers With Duties

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit walk-behind lawn mower imports from China with countervailing duties ranging from 14.68% to 22.74%, after determining that the products are receiving illegal subsidies from the Chinese government. Commerce said Monday that Chinese producers Zhejiang Amerisun Technology Co. Ltd. and Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co. Ltd. have subsidy rates of 22.74% and 14.68%, and all other Chinese walk-behind lawn mower producers have been assigned a rate of 17.19%. The determination hands an early victory to Ohio power equipment manufacturer MTD Products Inc. that asked Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission in May to launch separate...

