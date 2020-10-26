Law Firm Diversity Efforts Spurring Progress, Report Finds

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Voluntary and regulatory efforts to improve diversity and be transparent about the gender and racial makeup of law firms in the U.S. and U.K. are acting as a "catalyst for improvement," according to a new report released by management consultancy Jomati Consultants LLP. As part of a 38-page report on how law firms can support corporate clients, the London-based organization concluded the industry cannot be "complacent about its own record on societal issues." For example, part of the report addresses persisting problems in gender and racial diversity in the legal industry worldwide. It cites regulations enforced in England and Wales, as...

