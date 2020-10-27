9th Circ. Backs Sovereign Immunity Over Dam Effects

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The United States hasn't waived its sovereign immunity and thus can't be held accountable for its administration of a California dam that conservation groups claim is putting an endangered trout species at risk, the Ninth Circuit said. In an unpublished opinion Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a district court's decision to strip the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from a suit brought by San Luis Obispo Coastkeeper and Los Padres Forest Watch. The panel said that the U.S. government wasn't involved in a prior suit the groups claimed had fully adjudicated water rights, so the groups' argument...

