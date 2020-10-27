High Court To Mull Taking Up Abortion Case This Week

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will consider during conference on Friday whether it will review a closely watched abortion case that could open the door for the court's solidified conservative majority to weigh in on Roe v. Wade. On the same day that Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court and took the constitutional oath at the White House, the justices distributed for conference a petition over a Fifth Circuit decision that struck down a Mississippi law that sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a gestational point roughly two to three months earlier than a fetus becomes viable....

