Prudential, Rothesay Appeal To Revive £11.2B Annuity Deal

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 4:40 PM GMT) -- A judge gave too much weight to the age and reputation of Prudential when he rejected an £11.2 billion ($14.6 billion) deal to transfer 370,000 of its annuity policies to Rothesay Life PLC, the insurers argued on Tuesday as they sought to overturn the decision. A lawyer for Prudential Assurance and Rothesay has told the Court of Appeal that a High Court judge had misunderstood the evidence before him. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Richard Handyside QC, counsel for Prudential Assurance Company and Rothesay, told the Court of Appeal that the lower court should have signed off the plan because an independent expert...

