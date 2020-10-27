Ex-BHS Owner At Fraud Trial Denies Inventing Tax Advice

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 7:40 PM GMT) -- Former BHS Ltd. owner Dominic Chappell denied inventing accounting advice, conversations with HM Revenue & Customs and debts owed to him by the man who first fronted the bid to buy the failing retail store, on Tuesday during his last day testifying at his London tax fraud trial. Prosecutor Mark Bryant-Heron QC of Foundry Chambers accused Chappell of making up supposedly flawed advice from his accountant Simon Scott that he could restate the accounts of his company Swiss Rock Ltd. a year after they were filed to include liabilities that would have meant no corporation tax was due. "I have to...

