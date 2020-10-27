British Gas Challenges Shell, Esso Gas Supply Deal

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 10:10 PM GMT) -- British Gas urged an appellate court Tuesday to overturn findings that Shell and Esso have properly calculated their capacity to deliver gas from offshore fields, arguing that a lower court misconstrued contracts that should allow the company to buy less fuel. Lawyers for British Gas Trading Ltd. told the Court of Appeal at a hearing Tuesday morning that Shell U.K. Ltd. and Esso Exploration and Production UK Ltd. have breached a long-term supply contract in connection with their production capacity at a reservoir in the North Sea. British Gas' counsel, Michael Bools QC, told the court that Shell and Esso...

