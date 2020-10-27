PwC Fights To Avoid Tobacco Co.'s $800M Suit Over Audits

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 6:43 PM GMT) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers urged an appeals court Tuesday to block an $800 million negligence suit brought by a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, saying there was no real chance a court could find it gave bad advice in a matter involving an expensive environmental cleanup. PwC's lawyer, Simon Salzedo QC of Brick Court Chambers, told the Court of Appeal that the litigation is an "abuse" of the court since the claim's key allegations had not succeeded at a previous trial against the directors of a company now called Windward Prospects Ltd., which had been a client of the accounting firm. That company assigned...

