Payment Co. Repay To Buy Automated Payments Biz For $78M

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Payment methods company Repay, working with Troutman Pepper, revealed plans Tuesday to buy Alston & Bird-guided CPS Payment Services for $78 million in on-hand cash and extend the chance for CPS to earn $15 million more after hitting certain milestones. Atlanta, Georgia-based Repay Holdings Corp. said the CPS platform's more than 20,000 suppliers and over 160 enterprise clients would increase its network of suppliers to 50,000 and the number of business-to-business transactions that occur on its platform to over $4 billion, according to a news release. Repay CEO John Morris said in a statement that his company was "looking forward to...

