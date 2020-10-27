Latham, Skadden Pilot $35B Semiconductor Industry Merger

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has agreed to buy fellow California semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. for roughly $35 billion to create a leading performance computing player, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal pieced together by Latham & Watkins and Skadden. The all-stock agreement, rumored since earlier this month, serves to bolster AMD's capabilities when it comes to computing platforms for the cloud and end devices, according to a statement. Together, the companies will provide semiconductor technologies for a range of purposes, including for data centers, gaming and personal computing, and for industries like automotive, industrial and aerospace and defense. "Our acquisition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS