NJ Justices Question J&J Taxes On Coverage Beyond State

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged the state's position that Johnson & Johnson must pay state insurance premium taxes based on risks located throughout the country, suggesting state laws limited the company's charges to risks in the Garden State. Addressing the state's challenge to an appellate opinion that overturned the denial of a $55 million tax refund for the pharmaceutical giant, the justices questioned a state lawyer's argument during a Zoom hearing that the self-procured insurance coverage provided by a J&J subsidiary should face the same tax liability as surplus lines coverage. The justices noted that state statute N.J.S.A....

