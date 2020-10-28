Microsoft Nabs PTAB Win Even As Publication Arguments Fail

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to nix two claims in a 2006 Uniloc patent for controlling radio systems despite the board disqualifying two printed publications the tech giant cited as prior art for not being publicly accessible. In a decision Monday, the board determined that an earlier patent from 2005 rendered the only two challenged claims obvious, allowing Microsoft to prevail on its challenge under that invalidity argument. However, the board disqualified Microsoft's primary prior art reference — a 2000 tutorial presentation indexed on the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association website — saying a skilled...

