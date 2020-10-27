Crypto Co. Can't Trim SEC's $2.5M Offering Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency company Dropil Inc. and two of its executives can't shed fraud claims they face in connection with the sale of their digital assets called Drops, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. on Friday denied the partial dismissal bid filed by defendants Dropil and co-founders Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar, finding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had laid out its allegations in its civil enforcement action with enough specificity for the suit to go forward. "The complaint adequately sets forth the reason(s) each [alleged] misstatement was fraudulent and sufficiently alleges that each defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS