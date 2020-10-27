Kirkland, White & Case Steer Genius' Go-Public At $1.5B Value

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Sports data company Genius Sports said Tuesday it will go public at a roughly $1.5 billion enterprise value by merging with a blank-check company, a deal guided by White & Case LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. London-headquartered Genius Sports Group Ltd. said it plans to merge with dMY Technology Group Inc. II, a blank-check company focused on consumer technology. The newly combined company will be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares are expected to trade under the symbol "GENI," the announcement said. Blank-check companies, also called special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS