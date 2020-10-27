DOL Announces $3.1B Recovery For Benefit Plans In 2020

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration said Tuesday that it recovered more than $3.1 billion for employee benefit plans, participants and beneficiaries in fiscal year 2020, a nearly 22% increase from the previous year. The bulk of the recovery came from EBSA's enforcement actions, which brought in more than $2.6 billion, a large increase from the roughly $2 billion recovered in fiscal year 2019. The agency closed more than a thousand civil investigations in fiscal year 2020, with 67% of those cases resulting in monetary recovery or some corrective action, according to the report. Total Recoveries By EBSA...

