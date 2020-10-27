5th Circ. Rules Eagle Ford Royalty Fight Doesn't Belong In La.

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana family can't litigate their Eagle Ford Shale royalty dispute with Noble Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy in their home state because their residency is the only thing anchoring the dispute there, the Fifth Circuit ruled Monday. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a royalty dispute filed by members of the Libersat family, who own mineral rights in McMullen County, Texas. It held the suit, which alleges Houston-based Noble, Denver-based Sundance and a Sundance unit wrongfully withheld royalty payments, doesn't have sufficient ties to Louisiana to allow the litigation to play out there. "The fact...

