ECJ Urged To Give Market Abuse Suspects A Right To Silence

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 8:23 PM GMT) -- A legal adviser told the European Union's top court Tuesday that the bloc's rules on market abuse and inside dealing must allow individuals facing potential criminal penalties the right to remain silent. In a nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice, Advocate General Priit Pikamäe said individuals' rights to remain silent and not to incriminate themselves are "generally recognized international standards which lie at the heart of fair procedure" under the European Convention on Human Rights. Pikamäe said an individual's right to remain silent in administrative proceedings which could lead to a criminal penalty must correspond to the relevant case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS