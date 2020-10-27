Fragomen Confirms Data Breach Of Google Employee Info

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP, a law firm that provides employment verification compliance services for Google, confirmed that it recently suffered a data breach that compromised the personal information of current and former employees at the tech giant. The New York-based immigration law firm disclosed the incident in a notice filed with the California attorney general's office on Friday, saying it discovered last month that an unauthorized third party accessed a file containing personal information on a "limited number" of current and former Google employees. In the filing, Fragomen said it recently became aware of suspicious activity within its...

