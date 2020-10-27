Latham-Led Health Tech SPAC Raises $300M For Acquisition

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company eyeing an acquisition in the health care and technology sectors, went public Tuesday after raising $300 million through an initial public offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Paul Hastings LLP. New York-based Lux sold 30 million units at $10 each, consistent with its original plans, late on Monday. Its shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange Tuesday under the symbol "LUXA." Blank-check companies, also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire a private company and take it public. Their...

