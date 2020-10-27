AFGE Asks 4th Circ. To Revive Suit Over 'Resistance' Talk Ban

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A union of government employees urged the Fourth Circuit on Monday to revive its suit against a Trump administration directive barring federal employees from advocating for or against impeachment or invoking the so-called "resistance" against the president, saying the policy unconstitutionally makes workers choose between expressing political views and keeping their jobs. In its brief, the American Federation of Government Employees said that a Maryland federal judge was wrong to dismiss its constitutional challenge to the Office of Special Counsel policy on the grounds that it had not harmed any union members. Federal workers have in fact been harmed, the union argued,...

