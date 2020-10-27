Split 8th Circ. Says TPS Holders Eligible For Green Cards

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that individuals with Temporary Protected Status may be eligible to become permanent residents regardless of how they initially entered the U.S., deepening an already entrenched circuit split. In a 2-1 precedential decision, the Eighth Circuit sided with four TPS holders who sued the Trump administration for denying their applications for adjustment of status. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had rejected the green card requests, noting that the migrants had entered the country without inspection and couldn't meet the base requirement that they be "inspected and admitted" in the U.S. A Minnesota federal court overturned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS