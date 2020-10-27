Brookfield Closes On €1.1B European Real Estate Fund

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said Tuesday it closed on its first European core-plus real estate fund with commitments of €1.14 billion (about $1.3 billion) with help from investors including public and private pension plans and insurance companies. Brookfield said in a statement that Brookfield European Real Estate Partnership exceeded its initial target of $1.2 billion, which is also a notable increase from when it announced the initial closing of the fund in July with roughly $855 million in commitments. "We are grateful for the strong support we have received from our cornerstone investors," Zachary Vaughan, Brookfield's head of European real estate, ...

