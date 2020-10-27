Treasury Union Asks Court To Bar Trump's Gov't Worker Order

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- An executive order by President Donald Trump that would strip worker protections from a wide swath of federal employees is unlawful and should be barred, the National Treasury Employees Union said in a complaint filed in D.C. federal court. The NTEU, which represents over 150,000 federal employees including Internal Revenue Service workers, said in the complaint filed Monday that Executive Order 13957, signed by Trump this month, would create a new category of federal employees with no recourse against adverse personnel actions and politicize job positions within the government. "The executive order will radically reshape the civil service by drastically increasing...

