4th Circ. Likely To Keep Block On Trump's Refugee 'Edict'

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A three-judge Fourth Circuit panel appeared unlikely to revive President Donald Trump's executive order allowing local governments to refuse to take in refugees, with one judge slamming the order at a Tuesday hearing as an "edict without consequence." U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama appointee, worried that Trump's order — which was halted by a lower court and would require states and localities to affirmatively opt in to participate in the refugee resettlement program — would cause chaos on the ground. For instance, under the order, an individual county could refuse to take refugees, while the state that county is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS