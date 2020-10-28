US Says Drywall Biz Operators Shirked Employment Taxes

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The operators of a Rhode Island drywall subcontracting business skirted their federal employment tax responsibilities by paying workers under the table and making cash deposits that wouldn't trigger bank reporting requirements, the U.S. government told a federal district court. Jamie Zambrano and Jesus Jose Mendez illegally avoided paying federal employment taxes for their subcontracting business, J&J Drywall Inc., by paying workers in cash, the government said in a 28-count indictment made public Tuesday. They cashed around $19 million in checks and made bank deposits that were less than the $10,000 reporting threshold, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court...

